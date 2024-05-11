dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 7.2% Higher

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.
dynaCERT Company Profile
DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.
