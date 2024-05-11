Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $39.97. 422,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.