Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 422,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.