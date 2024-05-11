Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 4,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

