Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

