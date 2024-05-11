Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $23.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,359. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 688,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 89,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 409.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

