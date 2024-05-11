Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

