Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 438,341 shares changing hands.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

