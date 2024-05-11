Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,006. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

