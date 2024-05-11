Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion-$17.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40-$5.50 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.