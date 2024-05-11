Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.3 %

EXK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 7,432,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,019,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 459,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.