Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

ENFN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 504,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,602. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 301.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

