Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 11th (CHUY, FARM, FSTR, LMAT, MET, NSIT, PAYC, PBYI, QRVO, SM)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 11th:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

