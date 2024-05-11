ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $8.79 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $24,711.06 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 92.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,772.41 or 0.99979391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01538361 USD and is down -88.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $16,013.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

