Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in April

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF remained flat at C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 9,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. Eskay Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.98.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.