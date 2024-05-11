Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $258.67

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $258.67 and last traded at $258.46, with a volume of 99705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.50.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

