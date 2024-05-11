Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 239.30% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

