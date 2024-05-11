Ethos Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,055,000 after acquiring an additional 459,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. 2,611,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

