ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Shares Up 0.5%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

