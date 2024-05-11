Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $41.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 5,291,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Evolent Health by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after buying an additional 4,073,959 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $74,520,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Evolent Health by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.