Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 467.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,023. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

