Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $132.14 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $132.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00055230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

