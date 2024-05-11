Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. 222,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,403. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $45.95.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

