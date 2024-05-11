FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.0% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BetterWealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.57. 160,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,451. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

