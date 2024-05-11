FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.83 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $433.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

