Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Stock Down 3.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.
Fintech Select Ltd, Company Profile
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fintech Select Ltd,
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.