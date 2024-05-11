First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 178.2% in April

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 178.2% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

LMBS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.05. 210,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,045. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.