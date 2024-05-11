First Western Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 47,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $787.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

