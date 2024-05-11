FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FSV. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

FirstService Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.82. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

