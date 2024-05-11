Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

