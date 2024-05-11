G999 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.96 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $5.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00055207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

