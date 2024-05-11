Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
GLMD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,495. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
