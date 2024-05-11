GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given New $11.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GCMG. UBS Group lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

GCMG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 370,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.51.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $116.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

