Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Genius Sports Trading Down 4.8 %

GENI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 1,695,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,651. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.