Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.