Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 302,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,331. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%.

In other news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124 over the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

