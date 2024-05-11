Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 17.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 124,480,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,225,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
