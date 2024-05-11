Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Glatfelter Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE GLT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $327.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glatfelter Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 119.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 299,407 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 41.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

