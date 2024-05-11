Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 344.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Global Lights Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,013. Global Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

