Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GMED traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.72. 1,794,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $65.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.