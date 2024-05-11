Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,183. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

