Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 245,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,680,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 371,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

