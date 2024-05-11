Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.