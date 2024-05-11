Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
GTIM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57.
About Good Times Restaurants
