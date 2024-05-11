Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,000. Onsemi makes up about 6.7% of Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.