Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 10,000 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $798.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,122. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $941.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.69 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

