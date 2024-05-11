Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd Invests $51.64 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,638,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 27.6% of Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Dell Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,134. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

