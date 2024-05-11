Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,000. STMicroelectronics accounts for approximately 7.5% of Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,674 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 2,036,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,545. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

