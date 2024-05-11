Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 4.2 %
ETCG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,720. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
