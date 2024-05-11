Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. 5,722,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,483. The company has a market cap of $329.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

