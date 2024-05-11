Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 73.7% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $166.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $167.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

